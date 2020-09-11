Attack On Titan Cliffhanger Reunites the Dead in an Emotional Scene

✖

The finale of Attack On Titan is approaching the end with the latest chapter, one of the biggest characters has said goodbye to the land of the living, bringing about a tear jerking reunion with the members of the Survey Corps of the past who also died in the line of fire. With the newly forged Survey Corps attempting to save the world from a familiar threat, one of its soldiers has given their lives in order to give the soldiers their shot at not only ending the war between Marley and Eldia, but taking down the biggest threat they've ever encountered.

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of Attack On Titan, Chapter 132, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into deep spoiler territory for the manga and season four of the anime!

With the Jaegerist Floch blowing holes in the side of the plane that the Survey Corps was hoping to use to take them directly to Eren Jaeger, the giant threat that is attempting to murder anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins, its up to Hange to halt the "Rumbling" long enough to give them their shot. Unfortunately for the Survey Corps' number one scientist, she ultimately is not able to survive the attempt and burns to cinders thanks in part to the white hot steam blasting out of the wall of Titans.

(Photo: Kodansha)

Luckily, Hange is successful in giving her friends enough time to fix the plane and watches them depart to try to stop Eren's madness. Unfortunately for her, and us, Hange is doing so after her own death, watching the Survey Corps flee alongside her fallen comrades and being told by Captain Erwin, who died in the third season of Attack On Titan's anime, that she had accomplished her task.

Attack On Titan has never been afraid to rack up the body count, dealing heavy blows to characters and audiences alike, but seeing Hange being given somewhat of a "happy ending" in being reunited with her fellow deceased Survey Corps members is definitely one of the most touching scenes of the dark franchise so far.

What did you think of this touching reunion of the Survey Corps?