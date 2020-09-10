Attack On Titan Allows a Major Character to Die to Save the Others

✖

As Attack On Titan marches forward to the end of its long running story, the dark franchise is leaving everything on the table and has killed one of its biggest characters with the latest release of the series' manga. As a new Survey Corps has been forged in order to destroy the biggest threat that the world has ever seen, which is entirely too familiar for the heroes of the series, the franchise created by Hajime Isayama is clearly wrapping up its story lines in some significant ways and no character is safe.

Warning! If you don't want this big character death spoiled for you from the latest chapter of Attack On Titan, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory!

With Eren Jaeger acquiring the power of the Founding Titan, the former soldier of the Survey Corps has gone mad, unleashing a wall of behemoths that are dubbed "The Rumbling" that are marching across Marley in order to kill anyone that get in their way. Jaeger believes that the only way to end the war between Marley and Eldia is to eradicate anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins. With a new Survey Corps being created to stop Eren, one of the most prominent members of the old Corps falls in their attempt to get to Jaeger.

In the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, the Survey Corps is finally able to come across a plane that will take them directly to Eren but run into some trouble as Floch, a one time member of the Corps and passionate "Jaegerist", blows holes in the vehicle's fuel tank. Floch is killed as a result of his interference but is not the main character that perishes in the chapter, as the Survey Corps has to send one of their own to buy time in order to fix the plane.

Hange, easily the smartest member of the Survey Corps, lays her life on the line to buy her friends time and unfortunately is unable to withstand the heat being exuded from "the Rumbling", burning her body to a crisp and killing her in the process. As she lays dying, Hange is reunited with her departed friends who are able to let her know that her sacrifice was not in vein and she did indeed buy her friends the time they needed.

What did you think of Hange's noble sacrifice?