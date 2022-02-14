Attack On Titan Just Confirmed Two Unthinkable Deaths





Attack On Titan‘s latest season 4 episode just confirmed to big character deaths that were (once) unthinkable in the series. As Eren Jaeger gains the power of the Founding Titan and activates The Rumbling, the release of the gigantic Wall Titans begins a wave of annihilation that even Paradis Island isn’t safe from. In the midst of all that chaos, The Survey Corps and Eren’s friends, allies, and even enemies are all scrambling just to survive – while also having to say goodbye to those who tragically don’t make it out.

(WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

Attack On Titan Episode 81, “Thaw”, we get breaks in the chaos in death just long enough to confirm two major losses: Commander Dot Pixis of the Survey Corps and Commander Nile Dok of the Military Police. Both men were among the tragic group of Paradis Island soldiers that drank wine laced with Zeke Jaeger’s spinal fluid. During Marley’s surprise attack on Paradis Island, Zeke activated all of his “sleeper agent” Pure Titans within the Survey Corps’ ranks, via his Titan scream. Pixis and Dok were within range of that scream and were both transformed into Pure Titans.

Episode 81 brings Pixis his final peace at the hands of Armin, who spots his former commander in the attacking wave of Titans. Armin gives Pixis a proper eulogy and thanks, before firing a Thunder Spear into Titan-Pixis’ neck, killing him for good.

Dok’s Pure Titan ends up chasing down Kaya and the Braus family through the streets of Shiganshina District; Kaya is only saved from being eaten by Gabi, who arrives with one of Marley’s Anti-Titan weapons and blasts Titan-Niles’ in the face, point-blank.

Both Commander Pixis and Commander Dok were key supporting characters in Attack On Titan‘s story. Pixis was the one who first intervened to save Eren Jaeger’s life, when it was discovered he could transform into a Titan. Pixis was always a wise (if drunk) father figure to Eren, Armin, and Mikasa, as well as one of the key hopes for guiding Paradis Island into a brighter future. Nile Dok was similarly a counterweight to his friend Erwin Smith – a man hoping for the peace of a simple life with his wife and three daughters while caught up in a time of horror and war.

The thing about both Pixis and Dok is that they seemed in enough of a supporting position, with such positive character traits, that it almost seemed like they could survive all this and be living happily in the epilogue. Even when it was revealed they both fell into Zeke’s trap, fans held out hope that they would be somehow spared (like Falco was). Instead,Attack On Titan just twisted the knife even further on our nightmares over life’s tragic turns…

Attack On Titan 4 is streaming on Funimation and Hulu.