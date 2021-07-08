Attack On Titan Cosplay Gives Eren's Final Look A Fem Makeover

✖

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan's anime has placed Eren Jaeger into a very different role from the young member of the Scout Regiment we knew in the three seasons prior, skirting the lines between hero and villain as the brother of Zeke and son of Grisha attempts to enact a terrifying plan. With Eren now wielding the powers of the Attack Titan, War Hammer Titan, and Founding Titan, one Cosplayer has given the youngest Jaeger a fem makeover using some pitch-perfect Cosplay to bring the protagonist to life.

While the manga finished its long-running circulation earlier this year, anime fans will have to wait until early 2022 to see the second half of the fourth season come to a close through the creative minds at Studio MAPPA. In the first half of this latest season, Eren has decided to put together an army of his own that has been dubbed the Jaegerists, a number of Eldian soldiers and citizens that believe Jaeger to be the savior of the island of Paradis. Attempting to enact the "Euthanasia Plan", Eren has teamed up with his brother Zeke to sterilize the Eldian race using the power of the Founding Titan, effectively eliminating the power of the Titans in a number of years.

Instagram Cosplayer Joel Zilla shared this take on Eren Jaeger's latest appearance in the final season of Attack On Titan, which has harkened a new era for the denizens of Paradis as they struggle not just against a world that hates them, but a new internal threat led by the Attack Titan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoellZilla (@joellzilla)

Though a release date has yet to be revealed for the second half of Attack On Titan's fourth season, fans have recently been given an image that places Eren Jaeger in front of a mysterious figure whom the manga readers have come to know quite well. With the first half of the season ending on a cliffhanger as the forces of Marley stared down the Attack Titan, the rest of the Scout Regiment was locked in prison to stop them from interfering with the Jaegerists plan for the world.

What do you think of this new take on the youngest Jaeger? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.