Attack on Titan Makes Major Changes to Season 4 for Blu-ray Release

Attack on Titan has made some major changes to the fourth and final season of the anime for its Blu-ray and DVD release in Japan! It's not a secret that development of the fourth season of the fan favorite series had gotten off to a strange start as not only was it picked up by a brand new studio, MAPPA, but it eventually released outside of the traditional anime schedule when it first hit in December last year. But with the benefit of it finally coming to home video in Japan, the team behind the series has been able to go back and make some adjustments.

As noted by @g6xa3awstGCEljS on Twitter, Attack on Titan Season 4 has made some major changes to the visuals seen in the TV broadcast of the season that, when compared side by side with the original, point out changes made to the coloring, some close up shots of the characters and effects, lighting changes and more for the final version of each of these episodes for the first part now on home video in Japan. Check it out below:

Studio MAPPA in particular has come under fire from fans recently with reports about its workers' wages, hours, and amount of projects under their belt, and that was noticeable during the TV broadcast of the series as fans couldn't help but notice some of the rougher edges. But that's all conjecture due to the overall secrecy of Attack on Titan's production, and we'll see whether or not that has changed with the second part of the anime coming in Winter 2022.

The second part of Attack on Titan's fourth and final season is currently scheduled to release in Winter 2022, and will be picking up from the big cliffhangers left over by the midseason finale. But what do you think of these changes made for the Blu-ray release of Attack on Titan's fourth season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!