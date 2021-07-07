Attack On Titan Creator Addresses Finale's Time Loop Theory

✖

Attack On Titan's story spread over hundreds of years, documenting the war between the Eldians and the world that didn't have the ability to transform into terrifying behemoths, and a recent interview has given fans an idea of Hajime Isayama's thoughts on the "Time Loop Theory," Said theory that was thought of by fans is that the world of the Scout Regiment is stuck in a loop of tragedy wherein war and death will be plaguing the world of the series long after the battle between the island of Paradis and the nation of Marley will come to a close.

In a recent interview with the Attack On Titan manga's editor, Shintaro Kawakubo, it was revealed that Isayama himself was cognizant of the "Time Loop Theory," and had some thoughts as to how fans should view the idea of a loop when it came to the majority of the series and the finale of the dark franchise:

"I think that Time Loop Theory was one of the things Isayama was worried about. From the first chapter, there was a description that made me think of a loop, but if it was really taken as a loop, some people would be disappointed. However, as the story of Ymir the founder continues to unfold, there are things that cannot be changed, or rather, there are things that exist as a power. But then, how would the reader feel if this is drawn in a way that makes it seem like a loop? Whether it's a loop or not, I wonder what will happen if people think it is a loop or is it okay if people think it is a loop? I can't say that it's a loop and I can't say that it's not a loop. It's up to the readers to decide."

The final chapter of Attack On Titan's manga landed earlier this year, but Isayama himself added some additional pages to the printed material as a part of a "Director's Cut," which definitely lent more credence to the idea that a time loop was currently in place. With the anime set to return early next year to finish the animated adaptation from Studio MAPPA, it's clear that Hajime Isayama's dark epic is set to end with a bang.

Via Kasumi Kasa