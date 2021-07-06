Attack on Titan Creator Explains Why He Didn't Kill Levi

✖

Attack on Titan brought its manga to a close some months ago, and fans are still coming to terms with the finale. If you did not know, creator Hajime Isayama fleshed out a meaty final chapter that made sure to answer our most pressing questions. Of course, the finale saw a major death, but it turns out a second was supposed to happen as well. But in the end, Levi Ackerman was left alive for a very simple reason.

The whole thing was explained during an interview with one of Isayama's editors. It was there Shintaro Kawakubo discussed some secrets behind the manga's finale, and he revealed Isayama wanted to kill off Levi before changing his mind.

"The opposite of what ending Levi got in the last chapter was an option at one point," Kawakuo admitted. "Isayama said it is okay to have a story where Levi dies."

However, the Attack on Titan editor did not feel the same. Kawakubo said he had a meeting with Isayama any time the artist wanted to kill off a character. These meetings were held to discuss whether the death was meaningful or not. So when the pair talked over Levi's end, Isayama could not find any justifiable reason to kill the captain.

"If a character's death is meaningful, then so be it. We try to figure out whether the death is meaningful from the story's perspective. In Levi's face, Isayama reconsidered his decision."

Thankfully, Levi survived the finale of Attack on Titan, but he did not come out unscathed. The hero saw his closest friends die in battle, and he was gravely injured during his battle with Zeke before earning a few more scars. But in the end, he helped bring forward the vision Erwin held for years, and that is enough to make life worth it for the fighter.

HT - Kasumi_Kasa