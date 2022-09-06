Attack on Titan Creator Breaks Silence on Upcoming Musical

Live-action musicals are nothing new for the anime world, with Japan diving into productions for Bleach, Hunter x Hunter, Pokemon, and Death Note being just a few examples. Now, a new musical was announced that will bring both the Scout Regiment and the behemoths they hunt to live as Attack on Titan is receiving a stage play of its own. Following the release of the first trailer, creator Hajime Isayama has taken the opportunity to share his thoughts on this fresh new take that will see Eren, Mikasa, and Armin belting out tunes.

This wouldn't be the first time that Attack on Titan was brought to the world of live-action, as Japan released live-action movies telling a very different story of Hajime Isayama's creation. Unfortunately, one of the past stage plays resulted in the death of a performer in a tragic accident, which Isayama mentions in his thoughts on the upcoming musical:

"When I heard about this stage production, I was worried because there had been a very sad accident in the past. However, I believe that the people involved in the stage production are very aware of this and will take extra care in the production. Having said that, I would like to congratulate and look forward to this stage adaptation. Above all, I hope that both the viewers and creator of Attack on Titan, now that the mange is over, will enjoy it. Thank you very much."

If you haven't had the opportunity to catch the first trailer of Attack on Titan's musical, you can watch it below, though unfortunately, none of the characters are featured singing in this brief glimpse into the upcoming stage production:

The official musical of #AttackOnTitan will be released in January 2023



Osaka: January 7-9, 2023 at Orix Theater

Tokyo: January 14-24, 2023 at Seinenkan Hallpic.twitter.com/yCBihoDZvb — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) September 5, 2022

The final episodes of Attack on Titan's anime adaptation are set to arrive next year, though Studio MAPPA has yet to reveal when we can expect the last battle of the Scout Regiment to arrive. Isayama himself has been tight-lipped if there will ever be a sequel to the series, though based on the final chapter, we would imagine that the world would be a very different place should the Survey Corps return.

