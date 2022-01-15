Attack on Titan Quickly Reaches Major Milestone for New Opening

Attack on Titan has returned for the next part of its fourth and final season, and it’s new opening has been such a hit with fans that it has quickly crossed over a very impressive milestone! The fourth and final season of Attack on Titan finally returned for Part 2 as part of the Winter 2022 schedule of new releases, and with it has kicked up all sorts of new conversations about the anime online. One thing that has immediately dominated many of those conversations is the new opening theme sequence that is dramatically different than the opening we got in the first half of the season.

The opening theme for Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 is titled “The Rumbling” as performed by SiM. It was officially released on Pony Canyon’s official YouTube channel for fans around the world as soon as the new episodes premiered in Japan, and it was clear that fans had immediately flocked to the new opening as much as possible. They’ve seen it so many times in fact that the official Twitter account for the series took notice and reported that the opening had reached ten million views in just three days since it was dropped. But that’s only the beginning.

The initial announcement for the milestone was revealed on January 12th, and while it was already impressive, the current view count for the opening theme video now sits at over 16 million views. That means it climbed up another impressive six million views since the milestone was confirmed, and even more impressively is that this is all before a complete week has passed since that initial debut. Given how fast and how high it’s already climbing in the first week of its release, the sky is really the limit for this new opening.

The midseason premiere for Attack on Titan dominated streaming services as well, and even caused some major slowdown in some of the more popular anime services when it officially became available to watch online. The series is proving why fans can’t wait to see what happens in each new episode, and thus there’s no telling what the rest of the season will hold in terms of how many other milestones it’s going to celebrate in such a quick fashion.

What do you think? How do you like Attack on Titan's newest opening? How does it compare to Season 4's first opening? How does it compare to all of the openings from past seasons?