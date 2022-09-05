Attack on Titan Releases First-Look at Official Musical: Watch

Attack on Titan is set to make its final return to television next year, but there is more going on with the franchise than you may realize. While the manga may have ended a while back, interest in Eren Jaeger is still at a high these days. And now, fans have been given their first look at the official Attack on Titan musical that will debut next year.

As you can see below, a short trailer was released for the project, and Attack on Titan did not skimp out on its music. The stage play looks intense with just this trailer as our favorites like Levi and Mikasa are brought out in costume. This cinematic teaser doesn't give us any idea as to how Attack on Titan will bring its wild setting to life on stage. But as we all know, set builders are basically wizards when it comes to worldbuilding.

The official musical of #AttackOnTitan will be released in January 2023



Osaka: January 7-9, 2023 at Orix Theater

Tokyo: January 14-24, 2023 at Seinenkan Hallpic.twitter.com/yCBihoDZvb — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) September 5, 2022

According to this musical's schedule, Attack on Titan will kick off the show in Osaka from January 7-9 before moving to Tokyo. The show will be in the capital for ten days at Seinenkan Hall, so fans can make their plans in advance before tickets go on sale. And sadly, there are no plans at this moment to stream the musical outside of Japan.

With an official musical on the way, Attack on Titan is set to join an elite club meant for top-tier series. After all, only the biggest IPs from Japan are able to create their own stage musicals. In the past, hits like Death Note and Naruto have floated their own musicals, and stage plays are becoming more common by the day. So as Attack on Titan prepares to bring its anime to an end, fans can keep the series alive a little bit longer thanks to this upcoming spectacle.

What do you think about this latest Attack on Titan project? Did you ever think the hit anime would spawn its own musical? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.