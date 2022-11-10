Attack on Titan Creator Hypes NYC Visit With New Art

Attack on Titan's creator, Hajime Isayama, turned quite a few heads when he announced that he would be a part of this year's Anime NYC convention, with this upcoming appearance marking the first time that the legendary mangaka has arrived in North America. With Attack on Titan's manga already coming to an end years ago, it will be interesting to see what information Isayama reveals at the upcoming convention, but the artist has given fans a hilarious new sketch that sees the likes of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, Armin, and Levi hitting New York City.

Attack on Titan's final episodes will arrive next year, giving us a battle, unlike anything that has been seen in the series so far as Eren Jaeger moves to eliminate everyone who lives outside of the borders of Paradis. With the Scout Regiment adding the likes of Reiner, Annie, and Gabi to their ranks in an effort to pause the Rumbling from crushing the world's vast majority beneath their feet, the final fight won't just be titanic, but it will also be heart-wrenching considering that friends will now be forced to make a very real decision on whether Jaeger must be put out to pasture.

Attack on NYC

Hajime Isayama shared the hilarious new image that sees Captain Levi taking in the sights while Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, and Armin scarf down some of New York City's staples when it comes to food, helping to celebrate the mangaka's upcoming appearance at Anime NYC, taking place on November 18th to the 20th:

(Photo: Hajime Isayama)

Here's how Anime NYC describes the prolific artist, who will have both an autograph session as well as taking part in a panel that might reveal new secrets behind his magnum opus, Attack on Titan:

"Born in Oita, Japan in 1986, Hajime Isayama's debut work, Orz, received the 81st Weekly Shonen Magazine Rookie Award in 2008, and debuted at Magazine Special. He started serializing Attack on Titan in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. A global sensation, Attack on Titan received the 35th Kodansha Manga Award."

Via Shonen Leaks