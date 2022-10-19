Attack on Titan Creator to Make First U.S. Appearance

Attack on Titan may have ended its manga some time ago, but there is still one thing left for the series to do. Next year, the anime will come to a close as Studio MAPPA releases its final few episodes of season four. Of course, no one is more eager to see them go live than creator Hajime Isayama. And now, we have learned the artist is hyping the anime's finale with an appearance in the United States.

The news comes straight from Anime NYC as the fall event confirmed Isayama will be present at the convention. The artist will be a guest of honor at the event come November, and of course, fans will be able to see the artist speak at a panel over the weekend. So if you want to hear from the artist in person, you can still buy passes for Anime NYC though they will surely sell out before October ends.

Isayama's Career to Date

For those who don't know the artist, it goes without saying that Isayama is known best for Attack on Titan. The creator began working in manga in 2006 with a pilot of Attack on Titan, but the full series did not get underway until 2009. In the meantime, Isayama released short pieces like Heart Break One and Orz, but Kodansha eventually chose to serialize Attack on Titan years after it was pitched.

To date, Attack on Titan is one of manga's best-selling titles of all time. The series has more than 110 million copies worldwide, and it has earned Isayama accolades from the Harvey Awards and more. The series' anime adaptation is also credited with reviving the anime fandom in the U.S. following its debut in April 2013. And now, the series will come to a close a decade later under the eyes of Studio MAPPA.

Do you plan on attending Anime NYC this year? Are you all caught up with Attack on Titan?