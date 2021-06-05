Attack On Titan Creator Explains His Perspective on Character Death

✖

Attack On Titan recently brought the story of the Scout Regiment to a close in the pages of the series' manga, and creator Hajime Isayama participated in an interview wherein he was able to both reflect on the series as well as reveal to fans several secrets about the franchise. The series hasn't been shy about killing characters rather frequently throughout its four seasons, and fans of the anime can expect plenty more to pass the mortal coil before the war between the nation of Marley and the island of Paradis comes to an end.

The biggest death of Season Four so far has been the loss of Sasha, who was shot by Gabi following Eren's infiltration of the nation of Marley. With the food-loving hunter dying in the arms of her fellow Survey Corps' members, it's clear that the Eldians continue to have an ax to grind with Marley, but are now attempting to navigate their way through threats that are both internal and external. As Eren is now on board with his brother Zeke's "Euthanasia Plan", which will effectively use the power of the Founding Titan to sterilize the Eldian race, he has locked up his former friends and now faces the full weight of the Marleyian army for the first time.

Twitter User Vincy Kasa shared the translation of the recent interview with Hajime Isayama, revealing that the creator of Attack On Titan doesn't feel that his characters are truly dead because he can still draw deceased characters in panels, making it feel like they never left the story:

- Regarding the deaths of characters: Yams thinks that from the perspective of an author, he can always show these deceased characters in panels again through memory scenes, so he doesn’t feel like “Oh these characters are dead”. — not shy not me vincy! (@vincykasa) June 1, 2021

Attack On Titan anime fans will have to wait until early next year, 2022, to see how the battle between the Jaegerists, Eldians, and Marleyians will come to a close, but rest assured, fans can expect plenty of action and terror as the story of the Titans ends.

Do you agree with Hajime Isayama's stance on character deaths? Who are you hoping will survive the final half of Attack On Titan's fourth season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.