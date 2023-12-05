Godzilla Minus One Makes History After Becoming the Titan's Top-Rated Movie

When it comes to Godzilla, you have a lot of history to catch up on. Released in 1954, the original Godzilla film has become a beacon within the film industry, and the titan has gone on to star in dozens more projects. Right now, Godzilla Minus One is paving the way for all things kaiju, and its stellar debut in the United States just earned the movie a game-changing accolade.

After all, Godzilla Minus One has left the entire fandom in awe. The 2023 movie has been hailed by critics as one of the monster's best in ages, and users on Rotten Tomatoes have officially ranked Godzilla Minus One above all other kaiju flicks.

Following its debut in the United States, Godzilla Minus One has earned a 96% rating. This ranking has crowned the film as the top-rated Godzilla movie on Rotten Tomatoes. In second place, we have the original Godzilla film from the 1950s as it has a 93% rating. And in third place, Shin Godzilla from 2016 secured its spot with a rating of 86%.

If you have not seen Godzilla Minus One yet, you owe it to yourself to see why the Japanese film is causing such buzz. The blockbuster is in theaters now, and it appears Godzilla Minus One may be extending its theatrical run stateside given its success. At this time, there is no word on when Godzilla Minus One will join streaming. So for those eager to see one of the best Godzilla movies ever made, you'll have to head to theaters ASAP!

Of course, there are plenty of other Godzilla projects going around beyond this latest Toho Co. release. Hollywood is more invested in its MonsterVerse than ever as Apple TV+ has Monarch: Legacy of Monsters dropping episodes weekly. Next year, Godzilla will return to theaters as well with Kong at his side. After all, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated for an April 2024 debut, and its first trailer was released this past weekend at Brazil's own CCXP.

What do you think about this Godzilla Minus One milestone? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!