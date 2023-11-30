Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Drops Two New Posters

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on the horizon at last. Following the success of Godzilla vs Kong, director Adam Wingard is preparing the two monsters for a big MonsterVerse comeback. With the movie's release date looming, it seems all eyes are on Godzilla x Kong ahead of CCXP in Brazil. And now, two new posters for the film have gone live to keep fans hyped.

As you can see below, the two posters come on the heels of another promo for Godzilla x Kong. The two images highlights the film's main titans as Godzilla and Kong are shown in greyscale. To the left, we can see one poster with Godzilla centered within a print of his foot. The same motif is copied in Kong's poster, and we can see the ape's gnarly teeth in this shot.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Yesterday, the Godzilla x Kong team released a third poster, and it made fans do a double take. After all, the image was done in red, and it showed some sort of primate titan that some confused for Kong. It did not take long to realize the ape was new to the MonsterVerse on screen. The poster put the Scar King in front of fans, marking his most visible entry into the franchise. In the past, MonsterVerse books have spelled out the Scar King's importance, and it seems the beast will be a foe in Godzilla x Kong.

After all, the Scar King is an ancient titan, and the orangutang beast once ruled the Hollow Earth. The ape had the ability to copy abilities from others, but back in the day, Godzilla was able to trap the Scar King in a section of the Hollow Earth. He has spent centuries training for revenge against Godzilla, and given the ending of Godzilla vs Kong, you can see why the Scar King may make a comeback soon.

Before long, Godzilla x Kong will bring its wild adventure to theaters. The movie is slated to debut in April 2024. So if you want more info on the MonsterVerse addition, you can read its official synopsis below:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What do you think about this latest Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!