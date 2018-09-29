‘Attack on Titan’ Previews New Arc in New Teaser

Now that Attack on Titan has settled into a new status quo, one that it had been working toward throughout the third season so far, the series is heading into the next arc.

The next arc of the series will explore more of Eren’s past, and the past of the series’ world, and it begins with a closer look at Eren’s father Grisha in the next episode.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 11 (#48) Preview pic.twitter.com/7RtyIqkky5 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) September 23, 2018

Episode 48 of the series is titled “Bystander,” and while not much is shown during the preview for the episode, there is a brief glance at a younger Grisha Yeager at the end. The only other detail is that a certain man will tell Eren and the others about Grisha’s past, and it will shake their feeling that they are “special.”

This is pretty key as the previous episode had Eren battling this very fact. He didn’t think much of his inherited Titan power, or those who sacrificed themselves to save him, as he always thought he was a bit special. But recent revelations have shaken him as a new memory revealed that Grisha once devoured Frieda Reiss and stole the Founding Titan power.

After injecting Eren with the Titan serum, Eren ate his father and absorbed the Founding Titan power himself. With his new hardening Titan power meaning that they can seal Wall Maria once more, Eren and the others will be exploring more of Grisha as they try and figure out what was hiding in Grisha’s basement hideaway. Hopefully the next episode will explain just why Grisha made the decisions he did, as he’s doomed Eren to his currently dangerous life.

