Attack on Titan Confirms SPOILER is Still Alive

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 54 of Attack on Titan below!

Attack on Titan‘s third season has kicked its huge return to Titan action in full, and it has not been good for the human side of the fight as Eren and the others but have done nothing but take massive losses so far. The previous episode of the series provided the highest body count of the season thus far, and even seemed to include the fan-favorite Hange among the many deaths. Fans were definitely torn up about it.

But thankfully, in a climactic moment, Episode 54 of the series confirms that Hange has indeed survived the Colossal Titan’s transformation explosion and has even managed to keep a Thunder Spear handy. Check out Hange’s return below!

When Mikasa, Jean, Connie, and Sasha prepare one final Thunder Spear volley to open Reiner’s jaw and finally take him down, Reiner manages to counter and deflect Sasha’s Thunder Spear. Mikasa may have landed hers successfully, but without the other Thunder Spear, Reiner’s mouth stayed closed. But luckily, Hange yells out and fires a Thunder Spear toward Reiner and opens up his jaw.

This leaves an opening big enough for Mikasa to jump inside, and she’s able to fire a second Thunder Spear right at his nape. This forces Reiner out of the back of his Titan, and thus Mikasa and the others were able to score a major victory thanks to Hange. But with Hange’s return, the series balances things out by taking out Armin as he loses his life in the fight to take down the Colossal Titan with Eren.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.