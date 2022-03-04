Attack on Titan Celebrates Episode 83 with Gabi x Falco Poster

Attack on Titan hasn’t just seen some major changes take place for the members of the Scout Regiment, the final season has also introduced viewers to a bevy of new characters tied to the nation of Marley, the country that has wanted the denizens of Paradis dead for quite some time. With Gabi and Falco now playing a huge role in the series as they struggle with their allegiances as Eren Jaeger moves to kill everyone that doesn’t have Eldian blood running through their veins, a new poster of the duo has been released to celebrate the series’ latest episode.

Following the Marleyian warriors’ introduction, Gabi and Falco found themselves hitching a ride to Paradis, following Gabi eliminating the fan-favorite character of Sasha aboard on the Scouts’ blimps. With the pair realizing that the civilians of the island filled with Eldians might not be as dangerous as they once thought, Gabi and Falco were wrapped in the battle between the Attack Titan and the forces of Marley seeking revenge. While Gabi was able to deliver what was a killing blow to Eren as he attempted to make contact with his brother Zeke, Falco was transformed into a Titan but ultimately saved as he devoured the Jaw Titan Porco and gained his abilities along with his senses.

Twitter Outlet Attack On Fans shared this new anime poster which celebrates the eighty-third episode of Attack on Titan, drawn by Kibi Dango, which sees Gabi and Falco in a much more happy scenario than what we’ve seen thrown their way throughout the fourth and final season of the dark anime franchise:

New illustration to celebrate the broadcast of episode 83 drawn by Kibi Dango 14 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7JPaX8fvFo — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) February 27, 2022

There are only a handful of episodes left before the end of the second half of the final season of Attack on Titan, with many fans believing that there is no way that the story can be finished with the episodes that are left. With Attack on Titan promising to unleash some big updates during the upcoming Anime Japan event, for which the dark series will have a panel, many believe that MAPPA is currently working on a feature-length film that will bring the story of the Scout Regiment to a close once and for all.

