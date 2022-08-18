Attack on Titan Season 4 Script Confirms Eren x Mikasa Theory

Attack on Titan has been quiet for some months now, but that will not be the case forever. Once the new year rolls in, all eyes will be on the franchise as its final batch of episodes goes live. Of course, that means Eren and Mikasa will dance around their feelings as always, but a recent script revelation from season four has confirmed something fans suspected this whole time.

The update comes from the script of Attack on Titan episode 87 as it turns out. Recently, a slew of behind-the-scenes material from season four was shared with fans in Japan, and that includes a look at several scripts. One of the shots included the scripting of Eren's infamous scene where he asks Mikasa what he means to her. And in the script, the scene is described as a confession.

Of course, many fans assumed as much when Attack on Titan debuted this scene even going back to the manga. Eren may not have been as direct as Falco with his confession, but it was pretty obvious to anyone who knew him. The only person who couldn't read between the lines was Mikasa here. However, the ambiguity in this scene was done on purpose, and it all comes back to a tradition in Japan.

If you don't know what the idea of kokuaku is, the culture is prevalent in Japan when it comes to confessing one's love. The culture there sees overly emotional or direct confessions as taboo until a couple is together formally. As such, confessions are done in roundabout ways to suggest affection. We know Eren has acted this way towards Mikasa for years if him gifting the girl a scarf wasn't obvious enough. By confronting Mikasa in this scene, Eren did a full-on kokuhaku confession, and Mikasa did not let her true feelings show in her response. And now, Attack on Titan has separated the pair to a degree where reconciliation may not be possible.

What do you think about this post-release reveal? Did you pretty much assume this was the case the first time around?