Attack on Titan Teams Up Nissin for a Wild Instant Ramen Promo

Attack on Titan is one of the darkest anime franchises around, but that hasn't stopped it from creating some goofy merchandise in the past. With the members of the Scout Regiment helping in hawking cleaning supplies and toothpaste in the past, a new partnership between the anime adaptation and an instant noodles company has hilariously altered the events of the fourth and final season of the series. There have been a lot of instant ramen/anime crossovers in the past, but this is definitely one of the wildest.

The final episodes of Attack on Titan are set to air next year, though Studio MAPPA has been tight-lipped regarding when exactly we can expect the Scout Regiment to return to the small screen. The last time we saw Eren and his former friends, the new Founding Titan was leading hundreds if not thousands of Colossal Titans to the doorsteps of Marley, aiming to eradicate everyone and everything outside of the borders of Paradis Island. Placed into a horrifying situation where they must now take up arms against their former friend Eren Jaeger, the final episodes of the anime adaptation will be the biggest that the series has ever seen, and with good reason.

Twitter Outlet Attack on Titan Wiki shared this hilarious new advertisement that sees the earlier adventures of the Scout Regiment in the fourth season of the anime adaptation while changing things up by seeing Eren Jaeger and his former friends chowing down on Nissin Instant Ramen:

Attack on Titan x Nissin AD pic.twitter.com/Bb0Ek7rWA8 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) August 11, 2022

One of the biggest differences between the denizens of Paradis and the residents of Marley was the wide divide when it came to their technological development, with the latter having things like automobiles and coffee as a part of their daily routines. Living in a society that appeared to function in the past, the Scout Regiment has made do with what they had, though the fourth season saw their technology advance by leaps and bounds thanks to their budding connections with the outside world.

What do you think of this hilarious advertisement that sees members of the Scout Regiment scarfing down instant ramen? How do you think Attack on Titan will finally bring the story of the Survey Corps to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.