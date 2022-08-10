Attack on Titan Season 4 Announces Special Fall Event

Attack on Titan has kept a low profile since its fourth season wrapped its latest run this year. Of course, that will change before long as Eren is set to finish out his journey next year with the anime's final batch of episodes. And now, we have learned a special event is coming this fall to hype the last bit of season four.

The update comes from Attack on Titan itself as the anime's official website in Japan informed fans of the event. It turns out the final season is hosting a special event on November 13th. This 2022 gathering is expected to gather the stars of Attack on Titan ahead of the anime's final premiere. So if you want to see what the show has in store for fans, you will find out in a few months.

Attack on Titan Final Season SPECIAL EVENT is scheduled for November 13!



Of course, netizens have known for a while now that Attack on Titan was aiming for a 2023 comeback. Studio MAPPA confirmed as much when it announced season four would be getting a third installment after its second cour.

When 2023 comes around, the anime is slated to welcome several more episodes that all focus on Eren's damning mission in Marley while his friends try to make the boy see reason. So if you are not caught up with season four as is, you can binge the series on Crunchyroll right now. And for more details on the series, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

