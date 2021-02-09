Attack on Titan Details Eren and Zeke's Plans to Save Their People

✖

Attack on Titan detailed Eren and Zeke's plans to save their people in the newest episode! With the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan making it out of the first real conflict of the season, the newest episode of the series served as a way to fill in some of the gaps left from the several year timeskip between the third and fourth seasons. With the reveal that Eren's attack on Marley was actually a grand plan orchestrated by Zeke Jeager, the newest episode of the series revealed some of the smaller details behind this plan.

Episode 68 continues exploring the fallout of the first real fight in Marley territory, and Eren and the Survey Corps are going through all sorts of emotions. This is especially true for Armin as he details some of how they actually got to this point. This includes a flashback revealing how Zeke's plan came into action in the first place.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Episode 68 of Attack on Titan's final season reveals that Zeke had actually helped to form a small anti-Marleyan rebel group within the Marley military. With their ultimate goal being to free the Eldian people in both territories, this group made their way to Paradis with the goal of delivering a message from Zeke about a potential plan to help them all.

He reveals in a letter that part of his plan involves the Founding Titan's power and his royal blood (which was hinted at before following the raid on Marley), and although he withholds critical details about the plan itself Eren pieces together that he plans to wake up the Titans within the walls and activate the rumbling as a way to get around the vow to avoid war.

With Zeke's grand plan now being revealed in this way, it seems like it's going to be an end all kind of move for Eldia should they need it in the coming fight. Because while Zeke and Eren's plan seems like it could be the ultimate weapon to defeat Marley, waking the Titans within the walls seems like a bad idea, right? But what do you think?

How do you feel about Eren and Zeke's grand plan? Do you think they will be able to pull it off? Will the Eldian military allow them to do that?