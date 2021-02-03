Attack on Titan Reveals the Truth Behind Eren's Ambush on Marley

✖

Attack on Titan has revealed the truth behind Eren's ambush on Marley! Attack on Titan's fourth and final season of the series started off with a slow burn as it began to introduce us to the characters on the other side of the conflict, but that all changed when Eren launched a huge ambush by transforming in the middle of enemy territory. The newest episode of the series begins the fallout of this first major attack as Eren and the Survey Corps head back to Paradis, and one of those issues is why they attacked in the first place.

Not only is it revealed that Eren essentially forced the Survey Corps to head into enemy territory in order to rescue him after the start of this plan, but it was a coordinated effort between he and Zeke to claim more of the Titan powers for Eren. It's been a plot brewing for quite some time and starting to distance Eren from the others.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Episode 67 of the series sees the Survey Corps escape from Marley, but they're not totally unscathed as they have lost some key members of their forces in the fight. Now that Eren has returned, however, the Survey Corps is punishing him for putting them all in harm's way in such a matter. But the big twist is that it was actually part of Zeke's plan from the very beginning.

Zeke notes that there were a few "miscalculations" on his part (such as Gabi and Falco making their way onto the airship), and it was even in his plan to fight against Levi and lose in such a quick fashion to make it seem like he was taken prisoner. Their goal was to take out Marley's senior officials and destroy their ports, and claim a Titan with Royal Blood to join Eren's Founding Titan powers.

This was the initial move in an even bigger plan between Eren and Zeke, so those shades of Eren's villainous side coming through are starting to make a lot more sense. Alliances like these have cost the lives of those formerly close to him, and it's likely this is all going to get much worse before it gets better. But what did you think of Eren's plan? Does it make him more of a villain in Attack on Titan's final season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!