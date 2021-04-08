Attack on Titan: How to Read Chapter 139

✖

The final chapter of Attack On Titan is about to officially land, weaving the last story of Eren, Armin, Mikasa, and the rest of the members of the Scout Regiment as they seek to end the long war between the nation of Marley and the Children of Ymir and we want to let you know how you can dive into the tear-jerking curtain call. Spoilers are running rampant on social media for Chapter 139 of the dark anime franchise created by Hajime Isayama, but if you can hold out for a few more hours, you can experience the official finale.

The first method of reading the final chapter will be via the popular streaming service of Crunchyroll, which houses a library of different manga series that you can access as a Premium Member of the service. Housing all the previous chapters of Attack On Titan on the site for readers to catch up on the events of the anime franchise, Chapter 139 will be made available on April 9th. Premium Subscribers can also watch any of the previous seventy-five episodes of the anime, created by Studio Wit and MAPPA respectively.

(Photo: Kodansha )

The other method of reading the last installment of Attack On Titan's manga will be by the outlet Comixology, which you can find here at this link, which offers the upcoming chapter for $1.99 USD, along with all the previous chapters for a similar price. Comixology has a bevy of different manga series under its belt, along with Graphic Novels and Comic Book Series of the West, placing Chapter 139 in good company.

Hajime Isayama first started Attack On Titan in 2009, with the manga series being printed exclusively via the publishers at Kodansha Comics. With the anime landing in 2013, thanks to the creative minds at Wit Studio, the story of the Scout Regiment quickly rose to the ranks of popular anime franchises and is definitely one of the biggest series in the world as the finale fast approaches.

In the final chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, the series is definitely seeking to give fans of the long-running series the opportunity to say goodbye to some of their favorite characters, including the likes of Eren, Armin, Mikasa, Levi, Reiner, and the others from Eldia and Marley that filled out the ranks of the unique anime.

How will you be reading the final chapter of Attack On Titan? What predictions do you have hours before the Scout Regiment takes a bow?