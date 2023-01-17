Attack on Titan: MAPPA Addresses the Anime's Final Episodes

Soon, it will be time for fans to dedicate their hearts once more. Attack on Titan has kept a low profile since its last batch of episodes dropped for season four. The team at Studio MAPPA has been working hard on the anime's final episodes, and we were given a look at the show's big finale earlier today. A trailer has gone live detailing the anime's last episodes, and MAPPA has released a statement addressing the comeback.

And yes, the team is as sorry as fans are about this final cour being split. Attack on Titan is notoriously demanding, and MAPPA admits the show's final episodes are absolute monsters when it comes to workload.

"We're pleased to announce the release date of Attack on Titan: The Final Season. Our initial goal was to broadcast the entire Final Season on March 3rd 2023. However, in the production process, the workload became must larger than expected. After consulting with the production committee, we've decided to release the Final Season in two parts," the studio wrote in a statement detailing the anime's two-part finale.

"We deeply apologize to those who have been looking forward the end of the anime's final arc. All of our employees and staff promise to deviate our energy to Attack on Titan until it reaches its end. We hope you will give us a little more time."

So, there you have it. MAPPA would have loved to have released the finale Attack on Titan episodes in one go, but production schedules kept that from happening. The studio has a lot on its plate with season four, and MAPPA knows expectations for the finale are high. In order to meet those demands, the team decided a two-part finale was better than a rushed finale in one go. So for now, fans can look forward to the anime's comeback kicking off this March!

