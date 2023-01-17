Attack on Titan Final Season Releases Part 3 Trailer: Watch

It looks like The Rumbling is ready to commence. After all, Attack on Titan is gearing up for its final outing. This year will mark the debut of the final season's third installment, and a trailer for the big release just went live. So if you are ready to see how Eren's adventure ends, brace yourself!

As you can see above, the trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season – the Final Part is short and seriously dark. We check in on Eren's world just as we left it at the end of part two, and the entire series has been thrown upside down. The Rumbling has begun, and Eren's army of Colossal Titans is maiming anyone who gets in their way. And all the while, we can see Eren in this trailer simply enjoying his newfound freedom.

Of course, the hero's turn has been the focus of season four since it went live. Attack on Titan has not been shy about its condemnation of Eren since he turned his back on his friends. After setting off a military coup, Eren has decided the best way to save his people is global genocide, and this trailer shows just how devastating his plan is. It will fall to Armin and Mikasa to stop their friend. So when season four restarts, you can expect lots of action and emotion.

READ MORE: Attack on Titan Director Shares Update on the Anime's Final Arc | Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Features the Best Attack on Titan Tribute

If you are not caught up with Attack on Titan, you do have time to catch up. Season four will not resume until March 3rd, after all. The anime's current seasons can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Hulu. So for those wanting more information on Hajime Isayama's hit series, you can read up on its synopsis below:

"Humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming humanity. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world killing off humankind for years. For the past century, what's left of mankind has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 100-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, which are 10 to 20 meters tall. But the sudden appearance of of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

What do you think about this latest look at Attack on Titan's final season? Will you be tuning in? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.