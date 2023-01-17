Attack on Titan Announces Final Season Special

Attack on Titan recently released a new trailer for the final part of its anime adaptation, with Studio MAPPA looking to bring the Scout Regiment's story to a close once and for all. With the first installment of the final season set to land this March, the franchise is looking to air a new special that will take fans behind the scenes to see how the series will end via the battle which sees Mikasa, Armin, and their allies fighting against Eren Jaeger and his army of Colossal Titans.

When last we left the dark anime adaptation, the newly forged iteration of the Survey Corps added the likes of Annie the Female Titan, Reiner the Armored Titan, and Pieck the Cart Titan to its ranks as Mikasa and company found their goals aligning with their bitter enemies who were responsible for the deaths of many of their friends. Acquiring a ship to get them to plane, the Scout Regiment is now in a race against time, as Eren has brought his Colossal Titans to the nation of Marley and has begun crushing everyone and anyone beneath their large feet. Regardless of who wins this war, the world of Attack on Titan will never be the same.

Attack on Special

The upcoming special will air on February 23rd on NHK TV in Japan, giving fans a first look at more of the development for Attack on Titan's grand finale which is sure to have plenty of casualties as the war between Eren Jaeger and his former friends heats up to new levels:

Eren's descent into villainy is one that fans could probably have never expected earlier on in the series, but his character development as of late swung open the door to the Attack Titan unleashing his fury on the world. Considering the reception to Attack on Titan's finale from the readers of its manga, it will be interesting to see how viewers react to the long-awaited conclusion when it finally hits the small screen later this year.

Are you sad to say goodbye to the Scout Regiment when the Attack on Titan finale lands later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.