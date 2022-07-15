Attack on Titan Reveals Most Heavy Metal Image For Final Season





Attack on Titan has split its final season into three different parts, with the final episodes set to arrive in 2023 and bring to a close the war between the Eldians and the Marleyians once and for all. With Eren Jaeger gaining the power of the Founding Titan and using the force known as the Rumbling in a bid to eradicate all those who live outside of the island of Paradis. Now, a new image for an upcoming physical release of the series gives us one of the most metal pieces of art that the series has supplied thus far.

With the power of the Founding Titan now at his fingertips, Eren's current appearance is one of the most terrifying that we've seen in the series to date, which is really saying something considering just how scary some of the behemoths have looked over the years. Towering over all the other Titans that we've seen before, Eren doesn't just have the power to control all the Titans of the world, but can also effectively control anyone that has Eldian blood running through their veins. The previous Founding Titans were able to drastically change the memories of the inhabitants of Paradis, but it seems as though Jaeger has some very different ideas in mind.

The fourth volume of the final season of Attack on Titan released new art for the upcoming Blu-Ray/DVD release, showing Armin and Mikasa staring down Eren in his younger childhood body as Jaeger's Founding Titan form loomed large in the background in the environment known as the Paths:

A specific release date has yet to be revealed when it comes to the last episodes of the dark anime franchise, though fans are on the edge of their seats considering how the previous finale came to an end. With Armin, Mikasa, and the newest members of the Scout Regiment racing to stop Eren from killing the vast majority of the population of the planet, the final moments of the last episode showed us that Eren and his endless wave of Colossal Titans had reached the nation of Marley. In a race against time, the question now arises as to whether the Survey Corps can reach Eren, and if they do, how on Earth can they hope to stop the most powerful being on the face of the Earth?

