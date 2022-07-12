Crunchyroll Expo Announces Famous Attack on Titan Band Will Attend The Con

Attack on Titan made a lot of waves with its fourth and final season, not just with Eren Jaeger taking a decidedly different approach to ending the war between the island of Paradis and the nation of Marley, but with the band known as SiM releasing, arguably, the biggest track to be released from the series. "The Rumbling" isn't just the name of the wall of Colossal Titans that are being controlled by Eren using the power of the Founding Titan, but an opening created by the band SiM, who is bringing their tracks stateside at Crunchyroll Expo.

As it stands, the Attack on Titan track has been downloaded millions of times, with the opening theme from SiM managing to combine some harsh death metal screams in with an emotional track following along with the current disastrous path that Eren is following which the rest of the Scout Regiment is attempting to stop. Next year, 2023, will see the release of the final episodes of Attack on Titan and it has yet to be revealed if "The Rumbling" will return as the opening theme or if a new song will be employed, though, at this point, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if SiM were to make a comeback.

The Official Twitter Account of SiM shared the news that they will be attending this year's Crunchyroll Expo, performing on August 6th and while it has yet to be confirmed, it is almost a guarantee that they will be playing "The Rumbling" for quite a few anime fans in attendance:

In the last scene that we saw Attack on Titan, Eren was leading his Colossal Titans to the mainland of Marley, with Armin, Mikasa, and their allies making a mad dash to stop Jaeger from crushing most of the world's population under the feet of the rampaging behemoths. The original ending of the manga was controversial for many readers, diving into some unexpected territory so it will be interesting to see how the final battle is handled by Studio MAPPA.

Would you love to see SiM perform The Rumbling live? Are you hyped for Attack on Titan's return next year to the small screen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.