Does Attack on Titan's Controversial Ending Impact Its Legacy?

Last year, the final chapter of Attack on Titan's manga arrived, giving fans an ending that is still widely debated to this day. With the Scout Regiment fighting against Eren Jaeger, the grand finale was certainly a surprise to many fans that have followed the story of the war between the nation of Marley and the Eldians for quite some time. Now, with over a year to process the finale, fans of the dark anime franchise have taken the opportunity to digest the ending and think about whether or not the conclusion impacted the legacy of the series.

One Reddit User got the ball rolling when it came to debating whether the finale of Attack on Titan helped bolster the legacy of the franchise or if it was an albatross hanging around the neck of the series considering the major events that took place in the final battle of the story of the Scout Regiment:

