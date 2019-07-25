Attack On Titan Introduces New Jaw Titan

There have been a lot of different Titans that have made appearances in the popular anime/manga franchise Attack On Titan. From Attack to Beast to Colossal to Armored, the legendary Nine Titans are those that have abilities far beyond your average run of the mill Titans, with the added bonus of retaining their sentience. One of the more recent reveals was the “Jaw Titan” who has an appearance that lives up to his name. In the latest chapter of the manga, a new Jaw Titan has emerged.

The Jaw Titan was originally a Marleyan soldier named Marcel, who used his power in the assistance of the nation which was constantly at war with Eldia and its citizens. Following the end of his term as the Titan, Macel’s brother Porco took over the reins of the power of this bizarre giant. As the Jaw Titan, Porco came exceptionally close to taking out Eren and his form of the Attack Titan, nearly ripping out his nape and swallowing Jaeger whole.

In this current part of the final arc of the manga, Zeke awoke all the Titan blood within the citizens of Marley that had the spinal fluid within them. Following this move, the young Falco became a grotesque Titan himself and swallowed Porco whole, becoming the new Jaw Titan. Unfortunately for Falco, he still does not realize in his new form that he inadvertently killed his own brother Colt by transforming.

It’s without a doubt that the Jaw Titan will be making another appearance in the fourth and final season coming out next year considering his importance to the overall story. Based on the previous seasons and the quality of animation, expect the atrocity to be portrayed in all its ghoulish glory once again!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.