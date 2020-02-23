Attack on Titan Reunites Annie with a Long Lost Friend

Attack on Titan set out with a new chapter this month, and it was there fans got a much-needed update on Annie. For those who have read the manga and are caught up, they know the soldier came back in a big way. Now, it seems like one of Annie’s closest friends reunited with her in chapter 126, and fans are curious to see where the moment will lead on from here.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers for chapter 126 of Attack on Titan below:

For those who need all the details on this chapter, the update ended in a big way. The final pages follow Eren’s friends after the crazed hero went full villain and decided to cull all of humanity to save the Eldians. Obviously, his friends like Mikasa and Armin are not okay with the idea, and they are forced to ally with some of their oldest enemies to stop Eren.

Yes, that is right. Armin and Mikasa reunite with Annie after she is freed from her crystal… and they take her to Reiner before long.

The end of chapter 126 follows the gang as they locate Reiner who is hiding unconscious in a building. When he wakes up, the first thing he sees before him is Annie, and Reiner freaks out. After all, he has not seen his comrade for years now, and she has little to say to him. Instead, it is Connie who explains the situation.

In a turn of events, Connie explains the group is combining forces to “save the world.” That means the team will have to stop Eren from using the Rumbling to destroy humanity, and that is a tall feet. But with a slew of Titans on their side, fans can only hope the saviors knock some sense back into Eren.

Did you see this reunion coming so quickly? What do you want to see from the series' next chapters?