Attack On Titan Gets Emotional with Jean's Touching Throwback

With death surrounding the Survey Corps since the very start of Attack On Titan, it's almost unbelievable that many of the soldiers that don't have Titan powers backing them up have managed to hold onto their lives, and the latest chapter of the manga gave us an emotionally touching moment with one of said survivors in Jean. Jean and Eren haven't always been on the best of terms, with the two "frenemies" coming to blows a few times in their careers as soldiers, and as the series reaches its end, it's clear that the rivalry has continued in an unexpected way.

Warning! If you haven't kept up with Attack On Titan's manga and don't want the final battle spoiled for you in the anime, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

The final fight against Eren Jaeger has seemingly ended with the Survey Corps managing to plant an explosive around his head on his giant frame with the power of the Founding Titan and detonating it. None other than Jean Kirstein was responsible for plunging the trigger to cause the detonation that separated Erin's head from his shoulders, following the previous versions of the Nine Titans rallying together on the side of humanity at large and fighting back against Eren and Ymir.

Twitter User Tommy Jankins shared the moment wherein Jean regretfully has to put an end to Eren's plan, detonating the explosive that was wrapped around his terrifying form as the Founding Titan and saving the world from his "Euthanasia Plan" that has been killed numerous innocents via a wave of Colossal Titans:

- HUGE AOT CH.137 - #aotspoilers137

Even after all that happened he still calls him by the Nickname they gave him. 😭 Jean is one of the GOATs. Also you can see the Pain in his eyes. He still deeply cares about Eren. pic.twitter.com/72ouMo5Sdj — Tommy (@Tommy_Jankins) February 8, 2021

With only a scant few chapters remaining in Attack On Titan's manga, it's clear that there is plenty of explosive material for the anime to translate. Needless to say, the world will never be the same once the battle between Eren and his former friends comes to a close.

What do you think of this heart-wrenching reference to the relationship between Eren and Jean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!