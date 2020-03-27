Attack On Titan Reveals Jean’s Reaction to the Truth Behind Marco’s Death

The most recent installment of Attack On Titan’s manga has brought together a brand new version of the Survey Corps and in order for this union to remain intact, Jean has to learn a hard truth about the loss of his friend Marco and his reaction isn’t a good one. With Marco being a member of the Survey Corps that was essentially murdered by Reiner, Bertholdt, and Annie after discovering their true allegiances, Jean isn’t too happy to hear that he was eaten by a Titan thanks to the machinations of these Marleyian spies!

Warning! If you haven’t had the chance to read Chapter 127 of Attack On Titan’s Manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new Survey Corps has been born in an effort to stop the mass genocide plans that Eren Jaeger is looking to undertake following his gaining of the Founding Titan’s powers. With the likes of Annie and Reiner, the Female Titan and Armored Titan respectively, now joining Mikasa, Armin, Levi and the rest of the Eldian soldiers, the party decides that the best way to move forward is by airing their grievances with one another around a campfire over food and drink.

Annie and Mikasa butt heads over what should be done in stopping Eren’s plans, but the true clash begins when Jean asks what truly happened to his friend Marco when it came to his death. As Reiner is struck silent, Annie jumps into the events almost instantly, recounting how the trio of spies swiped Marco’s three dimensional maneuver gear and left him to be horrifically eaten by a nearby Titan.

After hearing this news, Jean completely loses his cool and begins relentlessly beating Reiner, drawing blood and nearly killing the Armored Titan in a mad rage as he struggled with the revelation of his friend’s death. Once Jean gets his licks in, Reiner attempts to further explain the event while Gabi begs for Jean and his friends’ help when it comes to the upcoming battle. Reiner’s cousin isn’t able to stop Jean from leaving the campfire and it’s clear that there are still a number of hurdles that this new Survey Corps is going to have to overcome if they hope to defeat Eren!

What did you think of Jean’s reaction to the truth behind Marco’s death? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!