Attack On Titan Fans Need More of Jean After Season Four's Premiere
The fourth season of Attack On Titan's anime has finally arrived, with the Survey Corps venturing across the ocean in order to bring the war directly to the nation of Marley that has been tormenting them for so many years, and fans can't get enough of a certain member who appeared in the final moments of the first episode with the arrival of Jean! Though Jean started out as a bit of a jerk when the franchise first began so many years ago, he has turned himself around and has become a valuable member of the Corps, even without a Titan power of his own.
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ka11LNGHCN— SPY (@Spytrue) December 6, 2020
Are you hyped to see more of Jean in this final season? Do you think this member of the Survey Corps will be able to survive the last battle between Marley and Eldia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!
Crying
@BlastITA_ AKDJODNAONDAODNSOAJDJAOSNAODNAOSJ pic.twitter.com/lpLoewlnta— James Osbourne (@ItachiKachow) December 6, 2020
The Beast Titan Knows
Is Jean Off The Market?
MY HUSBAND 😭😭😭💞💞💞💞💞— Yo! Mau Jean sama Armin (@gingerndill) December 6, 2020
Jean Supremacy
jean kirstein supremacy#AttackonTitanFinalSeason #進撃の巨人finalseason #attackontitan pic.twitter.com/NN98owkkhx— samina (@keigosbixch) December 6, 2020
That's Intense
me picking up crumbs of new Jean content from #AttackOnTitan 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GxM9wHtsWM— momo (ㅇㅅㅇ❀) (@momochimachi) December 6, 2020
Serious Upgrade
OK BUT JEAN KIRSTEIN REALLY DID THAT #LETSFUCKINGGO#AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/Ew2eTMA0DL— samina (@keigosbixch) December 5, 2020
To The Surprise Of No One, Jean Was Trending
#Jean is trending 👀 pic.twitter.com/J39P3Gr823— Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) December 7, 2020
Congratulations!
CONGRATULATIONS ATTACK ON TITAN FOR BEING THE ONLY ANIME WITH JEAN KIRSTEIN IN IT 😭💖#AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/p0ee6N9XhM— yen ♡ (@shotoyen) December 6, 2020