Attack On Titan Fans Need More of Jean After Season Four's Premiere

The fourth season of Attack On Titan's anime has finally arrived, with the Survey Corps venturing across the ocean in order to bring the war directly to the nation of Marley that has been tormenting them for so many years, and fans can't get enough of a certain member who appeared in the final moments of the first episode with the arrival of Jean! Though Jean started out as a bit of a jerk when the franchise first began so many years ago, he has turned himself around and has become a valuable member of the Corps, even without a Titan power of his own.

