Attack on Titan Creator Announces New Manga One Shot

There are few manga creators with the reputation of Hajime Isayama. The artist has not only proven their talent over the years, but Isayama isn't afraid to kill your faves. For more than a decade, Isayama has been at the top of the manga food chain. And thanks to a new report, it looks like Isayama is working on a new manga one shot... but there is a catch.

The update comes from both Isayama and Yuki Kaji, the voice actor who oversaw Eren's role in the anime. According to the report, Isayama is working on a one-shot and is drafting the new manga in tandem with Kaji. The manga will be tied to the actor's Soyogi Fractal software project, and Isayama's one-shot will go live this summer.

If all goes according to schedule, Isayama's unnamed one-shot will go live in both Weekly Shonen Magazine and Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. Now, as for the catch mentioned earlier, Isayama's draft of the one-shot will not be published in full. A contest will be hosted by the magazine publishers to find an artist who can finalize Isayama's draft. This final version will be published, but Isayama will surely share some of his draft with fans.

Plus, Isayama has another job on this Soyogi Fractal project. He is slated to ink merchandise illustrations for Kaji's brainchild. So if you have been missing Isayama's work, this one-shot will put you at ease.

If you are not caught up on Attack on Titan, you should know Isayama wrapped the manga years ago. The series can be read on K MANGA, the digital manga app published by Kodansha. As for the anime, Attack on Titan came to an end last year, and it can be watched in full through Hulu and Crunchyroll.

