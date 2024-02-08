Attack on Titan: Watch Eren and Mikasa Record Their Final Lines

While Attack on Titan’s anime adaptation ended in 2023, this year saw the release of the final installment of the English Dub. For years, the likes of Bryce Papenbrook, Trina Nishimura, and Jessie James Grelle have brought to life the likes of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, and Armin. While the final episode saw Eren acting as anything but a hero, it was still sad for both viewers and the members of the Survey Corps to say goodbye to the series star, and it’s clear that the English Dub cast was sad to leave the series as well.

Bryce Papenbrook and Trina Nishimura, the voice actors who bring Eren and Mikasa’s English portrayals to life, are no strangers to the world of anime. Papenbrook hasn’t just voiced the role of Eren Jaeger but has pivotal roles in series such as Seven Deadly Sins, Digimon, Sword Art Online, and Demon Slayer to name a few. Trina has had roles in My Hero Academia, Black Clover, Pop Team Epic, and Classroom of The Elite, showing her wide range when it comes to all things anime. Attack on Titan isn’t hinting at any potential sequels or spin-offs recently, making it all the more likely that this could be Papenbrook and Nishimura’s final times with these characters.

Attack on Titan: It’s Time To Say Goodbye

The English Social Media Account for Attack on Titan took the opportunity to share Bryce and Trina’s final recorded lines for the anime adaptation. Season four was quite the departure from the first three seasons that came before, as Eren decided to take a genocidal route in attempting to save his friends from the world at large. While Eren ended up dying in the final episode, the Scouts received the happiest ending that they could possibly receive in the brutal franchise.

https://twitter.com/AttackOnTitanEN/status/1754177475867725835

While Attack on Titan’s anime is over, there is one more story arriving later this year. The upcoming art book, Attack on Titan: Fly, will see creator Hajime Isayama return for a short tale has yet to be revealed, though the mangaka has hinted at the idea that he might focus on Captain Levi’s early life.

