Attack on Titan Final Blu-ray Features a Lot of Animation Upgrades

Attack on Titan might have ended the Scout Regiment's long and brutal journey, but the impact that Hajime Isayama's work had on the anime environment won't soon be forgotten. The dynamic ending created shockwaves in the anime community, and Studio MAPPA isn't done creating ripples. The Attack on Titan Blu-ray for the final episodes has landed in Japan and anime fans are noticing some big changes when it comes to the animation that was employed in bringing the Survey Corps and Eren Jaeger's fight to an end.

MAPPA's animation issues have been no secret, especially recently thanks to Jujutsu Kaisen's second season. There were numerous reports from the company's animators regarding the rough work environments and tight deadlines. For the Jujutsu Kaisen Blu-Ray release, anime fans were able to see how the animators improved on the original product by taking more time to chronicle Yuji Itadori's battles in Shibuya. The same appears to be true for Attack on Titan, as the final installments needed to hit certain deadlines and it seems that the animators have been able to add some extra detail in the last fight of the Scouts.

Attack on Titan's Blu-Ray Improvements

Unfortunately, while the new Blu-Ray has made its way to Japan, a release date for North America has yet to be confirmed. Considering how popular Attack on Titan is around the world, it would come as no surprise to see these final installments make their way to the West.

This year, Attack on Titan is set to make a surprising return thanks to the art book, Attack on Titan: Fly. Hajime Isayama might not be working on a new sequel or spin-off, but the mangaka is creating a new story for the publication arriving next month. While many details regarding the new tale remain a mystery, Isayama has hinted at the idea that the story will cover a story from Captain Levi's past. Much like the Blu-Ray set, no word has been revealed as to when or if the art book will make its way to North America.

