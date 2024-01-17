Solo Leveling Draws Attack on Titan Comparison With Bloody Launch

Attack on Titan has been around for decades, and it said its last goodbye to fans in 2023. After more than a decade on the air, the hit anime came to a close with Hajime Isayama at the helm. MAPPA Studios capped one of anime's most ruthless shows, and now the hunt is on for the next big hit. And thanks to Solo Leveling's first episode, fans think the series may have what it takes to follow in the steps of Attack on Titan.

If you did not know, Solo Leveling went live this month, and the action anime has been nothing short of impressive. With just two episodes under its belt, Solo Leveling has impressed with its acting, pacing, and intense animation. It did not take long for the show to earn buzz, and netizens admitted the series gave them Attack on Titan vibes.

Attack on Titan x Solo Leveling pic.twitter.com/vHA91AH6sX — Attack on Titan (@AoTJewels) January 14, 2024

As you can see below, some of the comparison points went viral on social media. In episode one of Solo Leveling, we meet a weak hunter named Jinwoo who is helpless to watch as his adventure party is decimated by a powerful, towering gods. The statue lording over Jinwoo's group was quickly compared to the Smiling Titan from Attack on Titan's premiere. And obviously, Eren's younger self was compared to Jinwoo.

Obviously, the worlds in which Eren and Jinwoo live are very different, but their origin story feels the same. Faced with an insurmountable threat, the two leads are left to watch carnage around them until they are strong enough to fight back. For Eren, his journey to power took years, but Jinwoo will begin his trek before much longer. Given the gore we've seen from Solo Leveling so far, it seems the anime will not shy away from graphic visuals either. So if you have an Attack on Titan-shaped hole in your life, perhaps Solo Leveling could fill it.

If you want to check out the show's first few episodes, Solo Leveling is streaming on Crunchyroll. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

