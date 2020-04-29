Attack On Titan Gives Armin A Gruesome Injury

✖

With Attack On Titan moving closer to its "end game", the series hasn't been afraid to pull out all the stops and the latest chapter of the manga depicts this with a terrifying injury that befalls Armin as both he and the new version of the Survey Corps attempt to stop a brand new threat. As the young tactician is putting his life on the line, his place as the new Colossal Titan is still assured, but the spot that Armin now finds himself in makes it so that using this insane ability may be the last thing that he wants to do!

Warning! If you haven't read Chapter 128 of Attack On Titan, you will definitely want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the recent storyline!

Armin and the new Survey Corps, which consists of various Titans that are firmly on the side of Marley such as Reiner and Annie, are attempting to stop their former friend Eren Jaeger from destroying the world. The former protagonist of the franchise has seemingly gone mad with the power of the Founding Titan, vowing to destroy everyone in the world that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins. Needless to say, even Eren's friends can't all agree on this being the right route to take for the future of their world.

In order to even get close to Eren and stop his plan, Armin and the Survey Corps attempt to enact a plan to steal an airship to make their way to the "Attack Titan". Unfortunately for them, the "Jaegerists", who are the Eldian people that have rallied behind Eren, are looking to stop them. With both Armin and Connie getting close to taking the airship by trying to fool the guards with their allegiance, they are found out once Floch is attacked during his murderous rampage.

Armin is immediately shot by the guards, blowing off his lower jaw and riddling him with bullets. While this won't kill him, considering he has the power of a Titan that heals nearly every wound, it makes for a grotesque vision as the young soldier wanders around with his face severly disfigured and looking like swiss cheese!

