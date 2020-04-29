You Can Now Read Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail and More on Nintendo Switch
InkyPen has been bringing comics to the Nintendo Switch since 2018 with over 10,000 comics from publishers like IDW, Dark Horse, Archie Comics and Valiant. But now that library has exploded with a ton of new titles as InkyPen has teamed up with Kodansha USA Publishing to bring tons of popular manga titles like Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, Fire Force, Battle Angel Alita, and more to your Nintendo Switch! The service offers unlimited manga (along with the already stacked comic collection) to readers with a $7.99 USD subscription.
Although there are a few comics that you can check out for free (and the app itself is free through the Nintendo eShop), you'll need the subscription to dive into this massive collection that has only been available digitally through a few rare services. You can find the full breakdown of Kodansha manga series now available through InkyPen below:
- Ace of the Diamond
- Aho-Girl: A Clueless Girl
- Air Gear Omnibus
- Ajin: Demi-Human
- ALIVE
- All-Out!!
- All-Rounder Meguru
- Aoba-kun's Confessions
- Arisa
- As the Gods Will The Second Series
- Attack on Titan
- Attack on Titan Anthology
- Attack on Titan: Before the Fall
- Attack on Titan: Junior High
- Ayanashi
- Basilisk
- Battle Angel Alita
- Battle Angel Alita Mars Chronicle
- Battle Angel Alita: Last Order Omnibus
- Beauty Bunny
- BLAME!
- BLAME! Academy and So On
- Bloody Monday
- Cage of Eden
- Cells at Work!
- Chi's Sweet Home
- Clockwork Planet
- Complex Age
- COPPELION
- DAYS
- Devils' Line
- Drowning Love
- Fairy Girls
- Fairy Tail
- Fairy Tail Blue Mistral
- Fairy Tail Ice Trail
- Fairy Tail S
- Fire Force
- Flying Witch
- Fort of Apocalypse
- FukuFuku Kitten Tales
- Fuuka
- Gakuen Prince
- Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
- Happiness
- Hotaru's Way
- I Am Here!
- I Want To Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die
- I'm in Love and It's the End of the World
- In/Spectre
- Inuyashiki
- Kitchen Princess Omnibus
- Knights of Sidonia
- Land of the Lustrous
- LDK
- Let's Dance a Waltz
- Love and Lies
- Love Hina Omnibus
- Maga-tsuki
- Manga Dogs
- Mardock Scramble
- Missions of Love
- My Little Monster
- My Wife is Wagatsumasan
- Mysterious Girlfriend X
- Negima! Omnibus
- Nekogahara
- Nodame Cantabile
- Paradise Residence
- Parasyte
- Pitch-Black Ten
- Princess Jellyfish
- Pumpkin Scissors
- Rave Master
- Real Account
- Sankarea
- Say I Love You.
- SayonaraZetsubou-Sensei
- Sherlock Bones
- Shojo Fight
- Shugo Chara Chan!
- Shugo Chara!
- Space Brothers
- Spoof on Titan
- Suzuka
- Sweetness and Lightning
- That Wolf-Boy Is Mine!
- The Flowers of Evil
- The Heroic Legend of Arslan
- The Prince in His Dark Days
- The Seven Deadly Sins
- To Your Eternity
- Tokyo Mew Mew Omnibus
- Toppu GP
- Tsuredure Children
- Until Your Bones Rot
- Waiting for Spring
- Wake Up, Sleeping Beauty
- Yagyu Ninja Scrolls
- Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches
- Your Lie in April
Are you going to check out some manga on Nintendo Switch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.