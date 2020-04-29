You Can Now Read Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail and More on Nintendo Switch

InkyPen has been bringing comics to the Nintendo Switch since 2018 with over 10,000 comics from publishers like IDW, Dark Horse, Archie Comics and Valiant. But now that library has exploded with a ton of new titles as InkyPen has teamed up with Kodansha USA Publishing to bring tons of popular manga titles like Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, Fire Force, Battle Angel Alita, and more to your Nintendo Switch! The service offers unlimited manga (along with the already stacked comic collection) to readers with a $7.99 USD subscription.

Although there are a few comics that you can check out for free (and the app itself is free through the Nintendo eShop), you'll need the subscription to dive into this massive collection that has only been available digitally through a few rare services. You can find the full breakdown of Kodansha manga series now available through InkyPen below:

Ace of the Diamond

Aho-Girl: A Clueless Girl

Air Gear Omnibus

Ajin: Demi-Human

ALIVE

All-Out!!

All-Rounder Meguru

Aoba-kun's Confessions

Arisa

As the Gods Will The Second Series

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan Anthology

Attack on Titan: Before the Fall

Attack on Titan: Junior High

Ayanashi

Basilisk

Battle Angel Alita

Battle Angel Alita Mars Chronicle

Battle Angel Alita: Last Order Omnibus

Beauty Bunny

BLAME!

BLAME! Academy and So On

Bloody Monday

Cage of Eden

Cells at Work!

Chi's Sweet Home

Clockwork Planet

Complex Age

COPPELION

DAYS

Devils' Line

Drowning Love

Fairy Girls

Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail Blue Mistral

Fairy Tail Ice Trail

Fairy Tail S

Fire Force

Flying Witch

Fort of Apocalypse

FukuFuku Kitten Tales

Fuuka

Gakuen Prince

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex

Happiness

Hotaru's Way

I Am Here!

I Want To Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die

I'm in Love and It's the End of the World

In/Spectre

Inuyashiki

Kitchen Princess Omnibus

Knights of Sidonia

Land of the Lustrous

LDK

Let's Dance a Waltz

Love and Lies

Love Hina Omnibus

Maga-tsuki

Manga Dogs

Mardock Scramble

Missions of Love

My Little Monster

My Wife is Wagatsumasan

Mysterious Girlfriend X

Negima! Omnibus

Nekogahara

Nodame Cantabile

Paradise Residence

Parasyte

Pitch-Black Ten

Princess Jellyfish

Pumpkin Scissors

Rave Master

Real Account

Sankarea

Say I Love You.

SayonaraZetsubou-Sensei

Sherlock Bones

Shojo Fight

Shugo Chara Chan!

Shugo Chara!

Space Brothers

Spoof on Titan

Suzuka

Sweetness and Lightning

That Wolf-Boy Is Mine!

The Flowers of Evil

The Heroic Legend of Arslan

The Prince in His Dark Days

The Seven Deadly Sins

To Your Eternity

Tokyo Mew Mew Omnibus

Toppu GP

Tsuredure Children

Until Your Bones Rot

Waiting for Spring

Wake Up, Sleeping Beauty

Yagyu Ninja Scrolls

Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches

Your Lie in April

Are you going to check out some manga on Nintendo Switch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.