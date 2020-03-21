Attack on Titan Fan Imagines Gorgeous Final Season Poster Art

Attack on Titan‘s manga has been heading toward its finale for well over a few months at this point, so fans have had quite a while to prepare themselves for what’s most likely going to be a terrible ending for everyone involved. But it’s been a different story for fans of the anime as it was confirmed shortly after the third season wrapped that the fourth would indeed be the final one. With a new timeskip taking Eren and the other members of the Survey Corps into the future and a more intense battle than ever before, this final season will be including all of the massive developments that are currently debuting in the manga.

Unfortunately there have been no concrete updates on Attack on Titan‘s final season since it was first announced earlier this year, but as the wait gets tougher with each passing month fans have taken it into their own hands to imagine what this final season will look like. Artist @ShinOekaki (who you can find on Twitter here) took fans by surprise with a stunning poster that looks just like the real thing! Check it out:

「進撃の巨人 attack on titan」The Final Season 完成しました！アニメ「進撃の巨人」最終シーズンの内容を意識したイラストです。

小さいキャラクターも描き込んであるので、是非拡大してみて下さい！ pic.twitter.com/vDRESCyIKe — SHINちゃま (@ShinOekaki) March 21, 2020

Fans have been waiting to find out more about this final season, and while there has yet to be any officially revealed materials this fan created poster is much in line with what we can expect. It had many fans believing it to be the real thing because of its composition, and eagle-eyed fans will note much of the major future events being teased here.

Current events might hold off any news for the anime’s future for a while longer, but hopefully it won’t be too much of a wait before we see anything official! Are you excited for Attack on Titan’s fourth and final season? How do you feel knowing the end is coming soon? What are you hoping to see animated in the final batch of episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!