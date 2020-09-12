Attack On Titan Leaves a Villain Dead After a Surprise Ambush

✖

Attack On Titan has released its latest chapter via its popular manga series, resulting in not only the death of one of the Survey Corps' fan favorite members, but also a "villain" that has been a thorn in the side of this new union, proving that no character is safe as the franchise approaches its finale. With the new Survey Corps having to lay everything on the table in order to stop the plans of their former friend Eren Jaeger, who has gone mad with the power of the Founding Titan, don't expect a happy ending for this series.

Warning! If you have yet to catch up with the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, Chapter 132, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

In order to quickly get to Eren Jaeger and stop his "euthanasia plan", the Survey Corps had to make a life or death play to acquire a ship to make their way to a plane that will take them to their former friend before the entirety of Marley is destroyed thanks to "the Rumbling". Luckily for Armin and friends, they were successful in acquiring a ship, but unbeknownst to them, they had a stowaway aboard their vessel. Floch, the devoted follower to Eren and his new campaign, appears and shocks the Survey Corps.

(Photo: Kodansha)

Following his surprise appearance, having held onto the ship as it traveled to the Survey Corps' destination, Floch blows a number of holes into the fuel tank of the plane. With the "Jaegerist" being harpooned by Mikasa, Floch takes his final breaths in a bid to eliminate everyone on earth who didn't have Eldian blood running through their veins. With the final chapters showing that former friends are now enemies and former enemies are now friends, Attack On Titan is changing things up for what will be the fourth and final season of the adventures of the Survey Corps.

This chapter also saw the death of Hange, the fan favorite scientist who sacrificed her life in order for her friends to continue the mission and put an end to Eren Jaeger's insane campaign!

