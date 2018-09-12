‘Attack on Titan’s New Titan Dwarfs Even the Colossal Titan

Attack on Titan has had one new revelation after another for its third season, but the latest debut of a brand new Titan has not only grossed out fans, but impressed them as well.

The newest Titan introduced to the series absolutely dwarfs what was previously thought to be the largest Titan, the Colossal Titan, and is shaping up to be an even bigger threat than that one was. If only it could stand up, however.

After Historia refuses to become a Titan and inherit the Founding Titan powers by devouring Eren, her father Rod Reiss is left literally and figuratively broken. In his last ditch effort, he is able to consume some of the Titan formula and transformed himself into a giant slug of a Titan.

His Titan, whether it be a result of the fact his back was broken or the fact that Rod Reiss was never meant to inherit the power, remains on the ground. His Titan arms and legs are much smaller than the rest of his body, so he’s forced to crawl along the ground like a mass of oozing flesh, burning through everything in his path.

The length of its torso stretches beyond even the Colossal Titan, but it’s hard to gauge them well enough since Rod Reiss’ Titan has only crawled along the ground. The bid’s eye view of the transformation implies a long body, but thankfully it doesn’t seem like it’d be as tough of a challenge as the Colossal Titan.

Erwin and the Survey Corps are already forming a plan to deal with this new monstrosity, and it’s being treated as more of a nuisance than anything. Fans have even ridiculed the new Titan online, making light of its slug like body and even referencing hilarious jokes from Spongebob Squarepants (which go together well with Erwin’s plan not to evacuate the people in the Orvud District).

Still, it’s a threat nonetheless that fans will see dealt with as the third season of the series continues. Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.