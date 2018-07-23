Watch ‘Attack on Titan’s New Opening Here

Attack on Titan has officially premiered is massive third season, and fans were introduced to the series’ newest opening theme sequence.

The new opening theme, which can be found in the video above, is “Red Swan” from YOSHIKI featuring HYDE. There’s been a bit of a divide among fans with some having a better first impression of the song than others, however.

With the series’ first two seasons providing memorable opening themes, some fans don’t feel the new opening feels like it belongs with the series. But there are major changes coming through the season as well, as the end of the premiere featured a major tease for a much darker direction.

As more episodes come there will be more chances to hear the opening theme, and perhaps those that don’t gel with it now will grow to like it more as the weeks continue.

Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. If you’re curious about an English dub release of the series, Funimation has confirmed the simuldub will begin in August. There will also be yet another opportunity to watch along with the English dub when it begins airing as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block too.

The first episode of the season originally premiered during Anime Expo and a limited run in theaters to great response as well. Here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.