‘Attack on Titan’ Staff Breaks Down Season 3B’s Infamous Teaser

Snags in the production schedule may have delayed the second half of Attack on Titan‘s third season to a release later this April, but fans were given quite a nugget to chew on as a post credits scene featured an intense moment between Levi, Mikasa, and Eren.

In a recent interview for Animedia magazine (as translated by SNK News), directors Tetsuro Araki and Masashi Koizuka broke down the strange, glitchy teaser.

The scene snuck into the credits of Episode 49 featured a bloody Levi disagreeing with Eren over something. After punching Eren in the face, an equally intense Mikasa pushes him to the ground and holds a blade to his neck. Though manga fans know exactly what scene this is referring to, many fans were shocked to see such a thing.

Commenting on the surprise inclusion of a such intense scene for the teaser for the second half of Season 3, Araki hilariously commented that even the staff thought “What the hell is going on?”

But when asked why they included such an integral scene for the Season 3 B tease, Araki mentioned that series creator Hajime Isayama actually suggested that particular scene for the teaser, “Part 1 concluded with the Survey Corps beginning their march towards Wall Maria, but we thought that was a bit too gentle. As soon as we mentioned that we wanted to “spice things up,” Isayama Hajime-sensei suggested, “Why don’t you animate that scene?”

Araki even clarified that they may not have even included the special teaser if it weren’t for Isayama’s suggestion, “If Isayama-sensei didn’t say that to us, we might not have produced that preview.” Fans will definitely agree that the teaser was the perfect thing to keep them satiated for the second half of Season 3, and from the sounds of the interview things are getting even more intense.

When asked about what “key points” fans can look forward to, Araki explained that “Part 2 starts at ‘top speed.’ It will go straight into everyone’s much-anticipated combat with Titans. After that it’s battle after battle after battle – we’ll finally have a sudden death confrontation with the Titan Shifters.”

Attack on Titan‘s third season is officially slated to continue this April, but it’s not the only major project currently in the works as the series has also been confirmed for a live-action adaptation produced by Warner Bros. and directed by IT director Andy Muschietti. If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

via SNK News