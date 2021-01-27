Attack on Titan Preview Sets Up a Major Assassination

✖

Attack on Titan has been pushing through a complex season, and there is a lot riding on the current arc. With season four being the last, all eyes are looking to the anime for answers to some seriously major questions. Of course, this means the show is dropping even more questions to keep fans guessing, and a new episode preview has netizens terrified of an incoming assassin.

The update comes straight from the promo for Attack on Titan episode 67. The big update will drop this weekend, and it is named "Assassin's Bullet" to be appropriate. The promo itself doesn't show who is going to be caught by this assassin, but it seems we know who is holding the gun and where they are shooting.

Attack on Titan Episode 67 Preview pic.twitter.com/VeCoJwKp4g — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 24, 2021

The promo, which can be seen below, shows Gabi taking a stand against the Paradis army after their attack on her home. The girl shows the same kind of desperation Eren felt when his home was targeted by Titans, but Gabi has the training to fight back. The Attack on Titan promo shows the young Warrior grabbing a soldier's gun before running towards the airships.

In the clip's final moments, fans find Gabi tossing herself into a dingy hallway that looks like those seen in the airships. She has her rifle readied to shoot within seconds, so it seems Gabi is about to take the fight to the sky. If she landed in one of the leading airships, she might have her sights set on one of Eren's friends. And if that is the case, well - you can expect season four to get even messier from here on out.

