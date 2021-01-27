Attack On Titan Season 4 Revisits Levi with Epic Beast Titan Battle
Attack On Titan's fourth season has introduced us to a re-match that fans have been waiting for since the conclusion of its third, as Captain Levi has picked up his swords once again to battle against the insane power of Zeke Jaeger, aka the Beast Titan. With fans ecstatic to see two of the most powerful examples of the Children of Ymir battle against one another, many are taking to social media to express their excitement at seeing the re-match take place once again, as quick as it might have been!
When Captain Levi and the Beast Titan first fought, it was nearly as fast as this latest iteration, as the member of the Survey Corps was attempting to get revenge for the loss of many of his fellow soldiers, as well as the ultimate demise of Erwin. As the Survey Corps has infiltrated the nation of Marley and unleashed an attack against the country that has caused them so much pain in the past, the fourth season of Attack On Titan has definitely entered one of its hottest brawls!
What did you think of the quick re-match between Captain Levi and the Beast Titan in the latest episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!
Body Body Body
I could watch Levi body the Beast Titan
ALL DAY LONG.— Sam Hello :) (@BoisterousNatur) January 26, 2021
One Shot
beast titan just got one shotted from levi lol 😭— Fareez Jaeger (@fareezfrzl) January 25, 2021
It Was Lit
*Armin destroyed the warships*— ズひｲﾑ乃ﾑ尺乇 (@ehs4nn) January 25, 2021
*Mikasa cut off the both legs of jaw titan*
*Cart titan has been shot*
*Levi slices beast titan*
*Eren eat warhammer titan*
Such a lit episode🔥#AttackOnTitan
The Choice Was Made
Beast Titan: Eren can wait. I want a piece of Levi!! #AttackOnTitan
Levi: pic.twitter.com/01yZIZD217— Beezy #FeekiFrenzy 🇭🇹 (@ObeezyLive) January 25, 2021
It Gets Better On Repeat Viewings
just watched the levi vs beast titan fight and I have already watched it 6 times and counting— Nico (@The_Guy_You_Knw) January 26, 2021
Serious Anger
THE PURE ANGER IN HIS EYES WHILE FACING THE BEAST TITAN IS EVEN STRONGER #AoTSeason4NHK #leviackerman pic.twitter.com/uHPGKKmfB0— Missing Erwin with every inch of my body ~ (@rivaisheart) January 24, 2021
Side By Side Comparison
levi vs beast titan part 2 pic.twitter.com/1ApZ7fww9v— shiloh🥢 (@shotosflame) January 25, 2021
Straight Fire
ERIN USING THE JAW TITAN LIKE A NUTCRACKER
LEVI HANDLING THE BEAST TITAN
MANNNNN 😫🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/F9f3c75Qiu— デイジャ (@ddkirkie) January 25, 2021
Quite The Smirk
we LOVE the smirk when he sees the beast titan arriving pic.twitter.com/MZDOOlHgjz— chri; LEVI SUPREMACY (@undermickeyskin) January 27, 2021
Pride Before The Fall
finally the beast titan has been taking down😌. The pride before the fall tho😂😂😂. Captain Levi will forever be my baby Boy😌.#Eren— cheeseballs✨ (@nessa_nwanne) January 25, 2021