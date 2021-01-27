Attack On Titan Season 4 Revisits Levi with Epic Beast Titan Battle

Attack On Titan's fourth season has introduced us to a re-match that fans have been waiting for since the conclusion of its third, as Captain Levi has picked up his swords once again to battle against the insane power of Zeke Jaeger, aka the Beast Titan. With fans ecstatic to see two of the most powerful examples of the Children of Ymir battle against one another, many are taking to social media to express their excitement at seeing the re-match take place once again, as quick as it might have been!

When Captain Levi and the Beast Titan first fought, it was nearly as fast as this latest iteration, as the member of the Survey Corps was attempting to get revenge for the loss of many of his fellow soldiers, as well as the ultimate demise of Erwin. As the Survey Corps has infiltrated the nation of Marley and unleashed an attack against the country that has caused them so much pain in the past, the fourth season of Attack On Titan has definitely entered one of its hottest brawls!

