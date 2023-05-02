Attack on Titan Star Says They Wore the Same Underwear Every Time They Recorded

Attack on Titan has been around for more than a decade, and soon, its legacy will enter a new era. It won't be long before the Attack on Titan anime ends at last as Studio MAPPA is hard at work on the finale of season four. Of course, this means the anime's cast is keeping busy and none more so than Yuki Kaji. The A-list voice actor has overseen Eren since day one, and in a recent interview, he revealed an odd fact about getting into the character.

As it turns out, Kaji had a little ritual when it came to voicing Eren in the studio. The actor would don the same pair of underwear whenever he recorded, and Kaji said as much himself in a recent interview with Bokura no Jidai.

"For some reason, when I play my role in Attack on Titan, I always wear the same underwear. I think it was just a coincidence, but when I was recording episode one, I was wearing an underwear with a black-white pattern that resembled the image of the works. And then when I started recording episode two and saw I was wearing the same underwear, I thought: "Oh, this is the same one I wore last week,"," the actor shared.

"That's when I decided that I'd keep wearing it. Since I'm still wearing its and it's already 10 years old, it has some holes. But I have one recording session left, so it's about to retire."

As you can see, Kaji kept his ritual up until the very end. After more than ten years, the actor will be able to retire the underwear that got him through Attack on Titan. Sure, underwear might be an odd thing to mark the passage of time with, but the item helped Kaji keep in sync with Eren after all these years. The entire anime fandom owes those briefs thanks... and yeah, that is a weird thing to admit.

Of course, Attack on Titan fans are sad to see the anime end, but Studio MAPPA has promised to make its exit a spectacle. At this point, no firm release date for Attack on Titan season four's finale has been shared. The first half of the finale went live this spring to rave reviews. So of course, all eyes are on Kaji now as he prepares to bid Eren farewell after more than a decade together.

What do you think of this wild anecdote from Eren's voice actor? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Attack on Fans