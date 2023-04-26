Attack on Titan Goes Viral as TikTok Brings Eren's Final Stand to Life

Attack on Titan has taken an approach that few other anime have dared to tread in the past. Eren Jaeger has gone from being the main hero of the saga to becoming one of the biggest threats facing the world. With the previous installment focusing on the true destruction caused by "The Rumbling", the final episode of the dark anime adaptation is preparing to arrive from Studio MAPPA this fall. Now, a viral Tik Tok has recreated Eren and his army of Colossal Titans and imagined what they might look like if they stomped their way to the real world.

Attack on Titan Season 4 has been running episodes for quite some time, setting the stage for Eren's unfortunate turn as the denizens of Paradis went to war with the nation of Marley. While the Attack on Titan anime will end at an undisclosed date this fall, the Attack on Titan manga came to an end a few years ago, with a controversial ending that is still discussed to this day. When it comes to the anime, fans who experienced the finale via the manga are questioning if any changes will be made in regards to Eren and his friends in the Scout Regiment reaching their final battle.

Attack on The Real World

Despite the Scout Regiment managing to confront Eren Jaeger at the end of the previous anime installment, they weren't able to save the vast majority of the world's population. Even if regular citizens were able to dodge the giant feet of the Colossal Titans, the steam and heat that exuded from the Rumbling were inescapable. The Survey Corps might be in front of their former friend, but the fight is far from over and it's clear that the Attack Titan won't be talked down at this point.

The creator of the dark franchise, Hajime Isayama, has stated that he doesn't plan on creating a sequel to Attack on Titan any time soon, if at all. While the mangaka has stated that he might be willing to return to the franchise with a short story focusing on Levi, it would seem that the Scout Regiment's time has come and gone in the manga. Hopefully, Isayama's dream of owning his own sauna will come true now that his time in the world of the Survey Corps has ended.

Are you hyped for Attack on Titan's anime grand finale? What do you think of Eren's turn from hero to villain?